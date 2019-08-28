Berkeley County Board of Education approves Capital Budget plan for 2019-2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A unanimous vote approves Berkeley County School District’s Capital Budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

The budget totals to $23,102,353. Over $15 million of the budget goes to district and facility study requests; mainly for repairs and maintenance.

BCSD Public Information Officer Katie Tanner claims community members have expressed concerned with the state of their school buildings.

“Some of the concern from our community has been about their schools. They have very strong ties to their schools and they want to know what’s happening,” says Tanner.

Many projects are expected to roll out in the future including demolition of old and unused buildings. Tanner says this demolition project could save the district over $300,000 annually.

Another item on the list includes grounds keeping for 5 high schools in the area; Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Timberland, Berkeley and Stratford. The total cost is around $500,000.

Tanner says that these projects won’t happen overnight; there’s a lot of planning that will need to go into each demolition or repair.

“They are going to take up each project individually. So, demolition isn’t going to start tomorrow,” she says.

