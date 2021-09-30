Berkeley County breaks ground on new school at Carnes Crossroads

BERKELEU COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Berkeley County School District (BSCD) on Thursday broke ground on the site of a new school at Carnes Crossroads.

BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson believes that the school, which will be for students from kindergarten through eighth grade, is critical for accommodating the area’s growing population.

“The Carnes Crossroads area and the northwest corridor of our county are kind of the epicenter of our growth.” Superintendent Deon Jackson

The 170,000 square foot, two story school is being built “using a prototype model that will save the school district and its constituents money over time as the model will be replicated with a reduced impact on design costs.”

That, along with the K-8 structure, make this project uniquely economical, according to Jackson. He says that “the shared resources [and] the shared uses of facilities” minimizes costs.

The school is expected to be complete in 2023.