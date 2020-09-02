Berkeley County community gives feedback on sand mine project

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) –Residents in the Huger community of Berkeley County gave input on a controversial sand mine expansion plan Tuesday evening.

The Donmar Sand Mine has plans to expand from five acres to 30 acres, pending approval by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Residents and members of the Coastal Conservation League said they are worried that the expansion would cause more noise, increased traffic, and various disruptions across the area.

“With the case of the Donmar Sand Mine, where it’s located is really going to impact the surrounding community,” said Coastal Conservation League spokesperson Riley Egger.

Egger continued, saying “we really want to see proper and more thoughtful planning and zoning. That way, growth and development doesn’t come at the cost of rural communities and sensitive ecosystems.”

South Carolina State Representative Joseph Jefferson, who represents District 102 where the Huger community resides, said that his constituents are worried that too much is happening too fast:

“Nobody is really satisfied when you come into a specific community, and you kind of disrupt that community. This is what is happening here.”

Jefferson added that while there is no perfect solution, he hopes the community can find a path forward.

“What they want to do is make sure that the commitments and promises that Donmar has made, they just want to make sure they are going to abide by those concessions,” said Jefferson.

Berkeley County is still looking for feedback from the community before the deadline later this month.

