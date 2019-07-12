Berkeley County confirms EMS director was terminated

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County EMS Director has been terminated.

Berkeley County Public Information Officer, Hannah Moldenhauer confirmed on Friday that Daniel Barb was let go from that position as of 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Outside of that information, Moldenhauer said the county will not comment on personnel matters.

Barb was hired as the Emergency Services Division Director in March of 2016 and later transferred to EMS director in June of 2018.

She said public safety is a priority and that Berkeley County will start the search for a new EMS Director immediately.