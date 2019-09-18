Berkeley County continues to collect debris from Hurricane Dorian

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – If you have not placed your debris from Hurricane Dorian by the road for collection, you have a few days left to complete the task.

Berkeley County began debris removal on September 6th, and crews have worked continuously since.

It’s a similar story in Goose Creek.

“We’re working hard, and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” said Goose Creek Public Information Officer Frank Johnson. “We’re hoping by the end of today will be just over 80% complete.”

The county wants you to put storm debris on the public right-of-way by September 22.

The Berkeley County Landfill had received more than 664 tons of debris. This total includes storm debris removed by Berkeley County, municipal partners, and citizens.

“Berkeley County’s been a great partner with us during this process–they sent down a couple of trucks that they weren’t using and we were able to use those trucks and the trucks that we have sent out; two crews that were solely focused on picking up this debris.”

You can also take your debris to the landfill or convenience centers to dispose of it.

As the county continues to collect yard debris, they say you need to have it by the edge of the road by Sunday in order for them to pick it up.