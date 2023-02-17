BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell is concerned about an increase in traffic-related deaths in the county so far this year.

It comes just a day after a 7-year-old was killed in a crash on Clements Ferry Road.

“So far this year, from January until yesterday, seven weeks into the year we have had already 12 traffic fatalities here in Berkeley County,” said Coroner Hartwell.

At least four deaths were reported on Berkeley County roads in just the past week.

A car was struck on I-26 eastbound near the 203 mile marker on Saturday. The victim got out of the car and was hit and killed by another vehicle.

Then on Sunday, a man was helping a disabled motorist when he was hit and killed by a car along College Park Road in Ladson. And a man died Wednesday after a car crash on Forest Drive in Hanahan.

A crash involving the child happened Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, we had a seven-year-old child that was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a collision in Berkeley County and unfortunately died,” said Hartwell.

Coroner Hartwell is raising his concerns with law enforcement agencies.

“I have already personally spoken with the sheriff, I’m speaking with the commanders of the Highway Patrol, and I’m also speaking with our jurisdiction police chiefs,” said Hartwell.

Patrols will increase, but he said everyone can help address this problem.

“Leave home early enough to get where you need to be. Texting and driving, any kind of distraction- being under the influence of drugs or prescription medication… we don’t want to encourage any of those kinds of behaviors and they are against the law as well.”

