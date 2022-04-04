MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that they were contacted by a local hospital after a patient died from a shooting incident that happened over the weekend.

Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell identified the person as Ollie Manigo of Moncks Corner.

Hartwell said Manigo died on Saturday.

No other details were provided. News 2 has reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for more information.