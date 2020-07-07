Berkeley County coroner identifies three homicide victims in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has identified three victims who were killed in a shooting Friday in Goose Creek.

Authorities responded to Oakside Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they discovered “multiple individuals” who had been shot inside a residence.

Berkeley County deputies arrested Jabaari Kayon Ferguson and a 16-year-old in connection to the homicides.

They are believed to be connected to two robberies that happened just before the murders. Investigators are also working to determine whether the suspects are connected to eight additional robberies that occurred at various times within the county.

Coroner Oliver on Tuesday identified the three victims as Acacio Carro, 45, Jose Torrez-Padilla, 39, and Salvador Dominguez, 32.

All three victims lived in Goose Creek. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.