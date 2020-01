BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a multi vehicle accident that occurred in Moncks Corner on Wednesday.

According to the coroner’s office, Major Jackson (23) of Hartsville died at the hospital following an early morning car crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of Old Highway 52 and New Highway 52, in front of the Berkeley County Administration Building, according to the report.