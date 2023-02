BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash in Summerville Monday.

The victim was identified as Thomas Gary Martin, a 77-year-old from Charleston.

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Martin died on the scene of a head-on crash on Farmington Road around 5:20 p.m.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.