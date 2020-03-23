Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting on Foster Creek Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting that happened Friday on Foster Creek Road.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said two individuals were in a car together Friday afternoon when an argument ensued.

The pair pulled over on Foster Creek Road where the argument turned physical.

Authorities say one of the subjects shot the other during the fight. The victim, later identified as 45-year-old Heath Watkins, was transported to an area hospital but later died.

Coroner George Oliver says Watkins was the driver of the vehicle.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.