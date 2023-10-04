SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified male who was found Friday in the College Park Road area.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the person may have frequented the area and the Red Oak Circle neighborhood in Summerville.

The individual is described as a white male, 45-70 years of age with gray hair. He is approximately 5’6” and 155-175 lbs.

Coroner Hartwell said was wearing a maroon University of South Carolina Gamecocks baseball-style hat and eyeglasses.

“The decedent has not been identified and we are asking for the public’s help in getting him identified ASAP,” said Hartwell.

Anyone with information, or has concerns regarding a missing person that matches this description, is asked to call the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at 843-719-4566.