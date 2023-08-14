GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is partnering with community members to reduce overdoses in the county for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Since 2020, Berkeley County has seen a 51% increase in accidental overdose deaths.

International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31.

“Right now, ANYONE could become a hero and prevent a fatal overdose,” BCCO says.

On August 31, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will provide overdose prevention training and distribute Narcan from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Goose Creek Graffiti Park.

BCCO, the Kennedy Center, and local graffiti artists will spray-paint the Goose Creek Graffiti Park wall with symbols and messages of overdose awareness.

Attendees are invited to spray-paint the names of their loved ones at the park in memory of the lives lost to overdose.

Along with Narcan, Deterra pouches to dispose of unused medications will also be provided at the event.