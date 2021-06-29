Berkeley County Council awards contract for U.S. 176 widening Phase 1

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Council has awarded the contract to begin phase one of widening U.S. 176 at the County Council meeting on Monday.

Bids were received on April 6, 2021 and the contract was awarded to L. Dan Weaver Company.

Phase one of the U.S. 176 project comprises of widening the roadway between Nexton Parkway Extension to U.S. 176 from two lanes to five lands. A raised median and sidewalks are also included in the project.

Road work is expected to begin between late July and early August, and is estimated to take up to four years to complete. Cautious driving is urged to the public when in work zones.

The project is funded by the 2014 One Cent Sale Tax Referendum. The project has an estimated cost of $53 million.

“We are very excited that this critical infrastructure project for the region is ready for construction,” says Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor. Reaching this milestone took incredible coordination by Berkeley County staff, the City of Goose Creek, property owners, utility providers, and several state and federal agencies. We look forward to starting construction and ask for the public’s patience throughout the remainder of the project,” he adds.

For construction updates, visit www.BuildingBerkeley.com