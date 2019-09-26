Berkeley County Councilman Kevin Cox passes away, county leaders say

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Berkeley County on Thursday announced the passing of District 1 Councilman Kevin Cox.

Cox has served District 1, which includes most of Hanahan, since January 2017. Before serving on County Council, he was a City Councilman for the City of Hanahan in 2006, following in his father’s footsteps.

According to a media release, Cox and his wife Janet were 1982 graduates of Hanahan High School. Both graduated from The College of Charleston with degrees in Business Administration and Education respectively.

He leaves behind his wife Janet and their three daughters, Keri Cox Ballentine, Chelsea Cox, and Ashley Cox, who were also graduates of Hanahan High School.

“Kevin Cox was not only a colleague but also a dear friend. He was a true public servant who worked tirelessly for Hanahan and all of Berkeley County. His passion for the community was evident from the minute you met him,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “Cox was a family man above all else, who was focused on improving the lives of those around him. On behalf of County Council, our condolences are with his family and friends who are experiencing a tremendous loss right now.”

Those who knew Cox say he enjoyed the outdoors and was a passionate coach and spectator of fastpitch softball. He enjoyed boating, hunting, and fishing with his family.

Leaders say Cox was focused on fiscal responsibility and always worked hard to save the County money.