Berkeley County couple honored as state’s ‘longest-married’ couple

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You have probably heard of people celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, maybe even the 60th, but more than 70? One couple in Berkeley County was recognized Friday as one of the longest-married couples in the state of South Carolina.

One of which is a true American hero.

Reginald and Ann Salisbury have been through a lot together. Even before they were married in 1947, Reginald entered France by boat on D-Day, and later spent eight months as a prisoner of war in Germany.

They live at the Blake in Carnes Crossing where they were surprised by friends from their church, St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, during lunch on Friday.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter recognized them as the longest married couple to apply for the designation this year.

In July, they will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary. There is even a congressional proclamation that they were presented.

Reginald’s wife, Ann, is a retired teacher. She taught kids of varying ages over the years and said she remembers telling her mom that she was going to get married when Reginald returned from the war.

“I’m going to marry him because he’s ready to get married,” she recalled saying. “He’s been in a prison camp, he’s been in a war, and I’m not gonna let him get away.”

The congressional proclamation will be read into the record later this year.