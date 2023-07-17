BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is teaming up to host a hunting class.

Hunters 12 years of age and older are invited to a free hunting class on July 29.

The event is targeted at hunters with good reading and comprehension skills and those who have some firearm and hunting knowledge or experience.

Space for the class is limited to 25. Those interested in attending can reserve a spot by signing up online.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The class is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Training Center located at 474 Reidhill Road in Moncks Corner.