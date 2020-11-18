Berkeley County deputies apprehend man who failed to register as a sex offender for six years

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who has failed to register as a sex offender for six years has been taken into custody in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County deputies worked with US Marshals in arresting 56-year-old Gerrod Laual Graham this week. He was originally charged with criminal sexual conduct, third degree, and is now facing more charges for failing to register.

The say the last time Graham registered was in 2014.

Deputies say Graham has been arrested numerous times in the past on various charges including criminal sexual conduct, grand larceny, burglary, public intoxication, and drug possession.