BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man wanted for stalking.

Deputies say John Paul Morrall has an active felony arrest warrant.

He was last known to live in the Myers Road area of Berkeley County.

If you know where he may be, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Morris with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-5045.