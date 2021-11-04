Berkeley County deputies arrest man following shooting at Spinx gas station

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday announced an arrest in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting at a Wando gas station that left two people injured.

Lee James Brown-Johnson was arrested Thursday on two charges of attempted murder and one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Surveillance footage from the Spinx gas station showed that Brown-Johnson’s car and the victim’s car were parked near the vacuum station. The victim walked towards Brown-Johnson’s car and appeared to say something to him, at which point Brown-Johnson “reached into his vehicle and pulled out an AR-15 rifle and pointed it at the victim.”

The victim reached into his waistband and pulled out a gun in self defense, according to BCSO.

Both parties fired and both were injured. Brown-Johnson was shot in the foot, but still fled the scene.

Deputies located him quickly and found the AR-15 rifle in his car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.