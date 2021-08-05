Berkeley County deputies arrest suspect in several car break-ins

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man for breaking and entering a motor vehicle at Van-Smith Concrete Company.

The deputies initially received a call from the company in reference to the break-in. They also reported stolen cameras, radios, and computer supplies from the vehicles.

The stolen computer software had GPS that was traced back to the suspect, Kevin Douglas Meeks, and a search warrant was obtained.

A second search warrant was obtained by detectives shortly after officials learned of another motor vehicle break-in near the first crime. All the stolen items were recovered after the officials recalled seeing the stolen items in the residence during the first search warrant.

Meeks is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center for charges of Felony Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle (x4) and Felony Grand Larceny Property Crime Enhancement (x1).

More charges are possibly pending.