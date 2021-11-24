Berkeley County deputies arrest three following months-long narcotics investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday announced the arrest of three people following a narcotics investigation that spanned six months.

The investigation began back in May after investigators received a tip that Jason Hall (41) was distributing meth. Undercover agents bought meth from Hall on multiple occasions, totaling over 250 grams.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday on Hall’s residence, which led investigators to arrest him on charges of distributing meth, trafficking meth (x5), distributing meth within 0.5 miles of a school zone (x5), and possession of a stolen motorcycle. He was out on bond for trafficking meth in Charleston County, as well as distribution of meth in Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Bronwyn Hilbourn (32), and Stephanie Fults (33) of Hanahan were also arrested for possession of meth. Hilbourn was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.