Berkeley County deputies capture ‘Flea Market Bandits’ thanks to public assistance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested two people deemed “Flea Market bandits” thanks to help from the public.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance video breaking into booths and stealing several items last month at the Flea Market in Ladson.

Image provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

After asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals, deputies say they were able to locate and arrest Chance Hayes Fry and Lauren Taylor Scott for the crimes, thanks to help from citizens.

“Once detectives successfully identified the subjects, they were able to apprehend them with the assistance of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,” the department said.

Fry and Scott are both being charged with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, and petit larceny.