MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Berkeley County are continuing to search for an 87-year-old man who went missing near Pineville last week.

Jessie Jones was last seen in the area of Sandlapper Lane, near Highway 45, in the Pineville area.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sandlapper lane on Feb. 9 around 8:00 p.m. in reference to a disabled vehicle.

A witness told authorities that his vehicle was stuck and as he was trying to get help, Jones walked off.

Deputies searched the immediate area, but did not locate Jones.

“We are urging the public to keep an eye out for Mr. Jones,” BCSO Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “If anyone “If anyone believes they may have seen him or know anything about his disappearance, we are asking you to please call authorities. You may send in an anonymous tip, and we will follow up on it.”

The agency said it has conducted ground searches using ATVs, bloodhounds, and grid searches and as well as conducted searched by air with drones and helicopters, but attempts to locate the victim have been unsuccessful.

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Credit: Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Jones is described as a 5’09” black male weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt, according to deputies.

The Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Stephen Rural Vol. Fire Department, Company 15, Eadytown Rural Vol. Fire Department Company 13, Whitesville Rural Volunteer Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and South Carolina Foothills Search and Rescue are participating in the search effort.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance,” Sheriff Lewis said. “We are incredibly thankful for the many other organizations that have helped us with search efforts so far.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505.

An investigation is ongoing.