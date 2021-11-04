Berkeley County deputies find gun, 18 grams of cocaine during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Thursday arrested a man on gun and drug charges following a routine traffic stop.

The man, identified as Javon Deangelo Jones, was pulled over near Moncks Corner for “defective equipment” on his vehicle.

During the stop, the deputy said Jones became increasingly more nervous, though he denied having anything illegal in the car.

A K9 conducted a “free-air sniff” of the car and alerted to narcotics, so deputies searched the vehicle and found a Taurus 9mm handgun as well as 18 grams of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies also searched Jones and found a black digital scale.

Jones is facing charges of trafficking cocaine and unlawful carrying of a handgun.