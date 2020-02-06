Berkeley County deputies, ICE capture Georgia rape suspect in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities apprehended a rape suspect Wednesday in Berkeley County.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE, worked along with US Marshals to arrest a man wanted on rape charges out of Georgia.

Deputies in Berkeley County said Oscar Gonzalez was apprehended during a traffic stop on Elaine Boulevard in Ladson and the news comes as a relief to many living and working in the area.

“I’m happy, very happy. You know that kind of stuff don’t need to happen here- we have a lot of that kind of stuff going on right now and we don’t need it in our area, you know, so I’m really happy they got him,” said Jim Pruitt who runs Westbury’s Hardware.

The shop is right next to the Summerville Hayes neighborhood, where Gonzalez was arrested.

Pruitt said knowing the arrest was just right around the corner from his business is scary.

“Very scary. You know that kind of stuff happens a lot. When it happens around here you can get scared. Make sure you lock your doors and keep everything secure.”

He says he feels safer knowing Gonzalez is off the streets for now.

“I’m really just really happy that they did their job, you know I stand behind law enforcement.”

ICE is handling the case from here on out.