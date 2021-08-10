Berkeley County deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is dead and another injured after an early morning drive-by shooting in Summerville.

The shooting happened at a house on Haney Branch Road at the corner of Leisure Drive around 2:00 a.m.

The victims were sitting outside around a picnic table when the assailants drove up and unloaded several guns.

“All the shots appear to be one way, from the assailant,” said Capt. Michael Crumley with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t see any indication of return fire in self-defense, so the victims were possibly unarmed during the assault.”

Investigators believe 30 to 50 shots or more were fired. We saw several bullet holes in one of the cars sitting outside the home and across the side of a trailer.

“Before we got there, we had two victims who were taken by private car to a local hospital,” said Capt. Crumley.

They were taken down the road to Roper Berkeley Hospital.

“One of those victims later died (at the hospital). A second victim is in stable condition still at the hospital being treated for his injury,” Capt. Crumley said. “Based upon what we’re seeing at the scene we believe this is drug-related or gang-related.”

Capt. Crumley said they’ve had very little information provided by people from within the community. “We’re just soliciting anybody with information in the community to help us.”

They believe more than one person was likely in the suspect vehicle.

“By the time we got there, of course, neighbors were starting to come outside; it was a lot of gunfire – was very, very loud so it drew a lot of attention when it occurred.”

Investigators need your help. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.