GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead at a Goose Creek apartment complex.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at the Marrington Village apartments off Harbour Lake Drive on Friday evening.

At the scene, deputies were flagged down by people who were alerting them to a shooting that took place at the complex’s basketball court.

A male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 17-year-old Kelvin T. Simmons, Jr.

Berkeley County deputies ask that anyone with information about the shooting to please call investigators at 843-719-4505.

The investigation is ongoing.