BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday near Goose Creek.

The shooting happened on Gains Mill Drive in the Windgate neighborhood around 7:15 a.m.; it’s located not far from Myers Road.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

They said he died at the scene.

No other details were provided. Officials with BCSO said the investigation is ongoing.