Berkeley County deputies investigating double homicide in Cross

CROSS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating a shooting that left two people dead early Monday morning.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about a possible motor vehicle accident around midnight Monday.

Deputies responded to the scene, which happened in the Cross community, and discovered two females suffering from gunshot wounds.

No other details were provided. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Ofﬁce will release the name of the deceased at a later time.