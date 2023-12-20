BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating a Wednesday morning homicide at a mobile home park.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) say two men were found dead in an incident that happened at the Summer Creek Mobile Home Park around 9:40 a.m. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Deputies and K9s are searching for a potential suspect in a neighborhood off College Park Road and nearby areas.

Sheriff Duane Lewis told News 2 they believe the include happened inside a mobile home and out in the street.

The victims have not yet been identified. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy on the two individuals will be conducted later his week or over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.