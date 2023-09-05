BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Berkeley County handed out more than seven dozen traffic citations over the holiday weekend in an effort to reduce dangerous driving behavior across the area.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Traffic Unit conducted “heavy traffic saturations” throughout the county, issuing 86 citations for various traffic offenses including speeding, driving under the influence, and tag violations, among others.

A breakdown of the violations is as follows:

18 citations for speeding

15 citations for driving without a license

7 citations for driving under suspension (DUS)

6 citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle

6 citations for improper seatbelt use

6 arrests for driving under the influence (DUI)

5 citations for expired tags

4 citations careless driving

3 citations for disregarding a traffic control device

3 citations for open container

3 citations for open liquor

2 citations for child restraint violations

2 citations for reckless driving

1 citation for violation of beginner’s permit

1 citation for improper display

1 citation for operating an unregistered vehicle

1 citation for following too closely

1 citation for disregarding a stop sign

1 citation for passing a stopped school bus

In addition, deputies issued 103 warnings throughout the weekend. The enforcement efforts also yielded five criminal arrests, two of which were fugitives from justices, according to the agency.

The sheriff’s office said there were no traffic-related fatalities in Berkeley County over the holiday weekend.