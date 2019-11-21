Berkeley County deputies looking for man in connection to Oct. 31 burglary

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a burglary.

It happened on Halloween at a business on Varner Street near the intersection of Highway 17A and Royal Road.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the man, who can be seen in photographs, entered the business by force and removed money.

Do you recognize him? Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in connection with the investigation. You can contact Detective Melendez at (843) 719-5042.