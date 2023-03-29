BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Have you been the victim of theft from a motor vehicle? Authorities in Berkeley County may have some items that belong to you.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is working to identify possible victims of a theft that happened at an apartment complex in the Nexton area.

“If you were the victim from a theft from a motor vehicle on or about March 27 at The Isaac Apartments in Nexton, please contact us to recover your stolen items,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Recovered items range from clothing to shoes and a book bag.

Victims can call 843-719-4335 to reclaim their items. Property that has not been recovered in 30 days will be destroyed.