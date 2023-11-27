MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies arrested a Summerville man last week in connection with an unsolved 2018 missing persons case in Moncks Corner, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Authorities said Brandon Romaine Smith, 33, was taken into custody on Nov. 20 for the murder of 20-year-old Tyreek Jawaun Pettigrew, who last seen in February of 2018. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to BCSO, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation but the driver — later identified as Smith — did not stop. Smith abandoned the vehicle he was driving and led deputies on a short manhunt before being taken into custody.

“As time goes on, we continue to follow up on leads and reevaluate evidence. We never stop investigating cold cases.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “The family has trusted us since day one and we are glad to begin to start the process of justice for the family. We are thankful to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office for their assistance on this case.”

Deputies said Smith had outstanding warrants for failure to stop for blue lights and third-degree domestic violence and will face additional charges related to the pursuit.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

This story is developing and may be updated.