Berkeley County deputies make arrest in triple homicide in Pineville, searching for 1 person

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County announced the arrest of one man connected to a triple homicide in Pineville and are still searching for another person.

Deputies responded to Crawl Hill Circle on Monday, January 20th after receiving reports of a disabled car.

Once at the scene, deputies discovered three people who were deceased inside a vehicle that was stopped in a field. They said blood was found on the ground and shell casings were in the roadway.

Investigators used forensic evidence to determine 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington of St. Stephen was responsible for the fatal shooting.

Jay Quan Washington (Arrested) and Donelle Lamar McKelvey (Wanted)

“This case was solved with the hard work and dedication of Berkeley County Sheriff Detectives, FBI, and SLED Agents,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Detectives worked around the clock to bring this cold-blooded killer to justice.”

Victim: Malik Gibbs (Provided)

Washington has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey of Moncks Corner. They said McKelvey is wanted for three counts of accessory before the fact of murder.

Sheriff Lewis said they believe the three individuals were set up for a robbery and said this may have been gang-related.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver later identified the victims as Martice Green, 23-years-old of Saint Stephen; Desmond Williams, 22-years-old of Saint Stephen and Malik Gibbs, 19-years-old of Saint Stephen.