BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the death of a man following a Tuesday fight.

According to BCSO, deputies were called to a home on Wilhite Drive in Ladson in reference to a possible death.

Deputies learned that the suspect, Mikel Fordham Jr., and the victim had known each other for a long time. They got into a physical fight “about a missing item,” and “at some point during the fight, the victim became unresponsive.”

The victim’s family took him to the hospital, and he died Wednesday morning.

According to BCSO, Fordham is out on probation through Charleston County. He “has an extensive criminal history that consists of various property crimes to include burglary, larceny, breach of trust…, possession of stolen property offenses…, driving offenses, domestic violence and many narcotic charges.”

Fordham was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with murder.

