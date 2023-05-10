BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to safely operate golf carts and follow state law.

It comes after the sheriff’s office said they have received “many tips” with concerns about golf cart use across the county.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, golf carts must be insured, permitted, and registered with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) and the driver must be at least 16 years old with a valid driver’s license.

Golf carts should stay within four miles of your home (where is it legal to drive). They may be operated on roads with posted speeds of 35 mph or less.

Additionally, golf carts are to be operated during daylight hours only.

Deputies said they can issue citations to people who are not following state law when it comes to golf cart use.