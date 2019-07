BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County rescued an injured Osprey this week after finding it in the roadway.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, an animal control officer assisted with getting the injured bird to a facility for treatment.

They said the Osprey was turned over to Birds of Prey to begin the recovery process.

“We would like to thank Veterinary Emergency Care in North Charleston for their assistance,” the department said.