Berkeley County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who ran from law enforcement

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a wanted man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

A deputy was patrolling the Wind Gate Mobile Home Park in the Summerville area of Berkeley County on Saturday when he noticed a vehicle that was being operated with defective equipment.

Timothy John Creel

The deputy attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Myers Road and St. James Avenue, but officials say the driver instead made a left turn onto St. James Avenue and continued to drive down the median lane, ignoring the deputy’s blue lights and sirens.

Officials say the driver, who was later identified as 21-year-old Timothy John Creel, 21, of Ridgeville, opened the driver’s door and fled from the vehicle while armed with a silver handgun.

A passenger in the backseat, Dillion Eugene Perez, attempted to run from the vehicle as well, but he was unable to because the vehicle was still in motion.

Perez was seen throwing a black handgun from the vehicle into the woods. He and a front seat passenger, Alexis Dakota Davidson, were held at gunpoint while back up law enforcement made their way to the scene.

Berkeley County Deputies, a K-9 unit and officers from the Goose Creek Police Department searched for Creel, but were unable to locate him.

During a search, officers recovered two firearms from the scene. One of which has been reported stolen out of Dorchester County. They also found a cigar package that contained MDMA (Ecstasy) in the immediate area of where Davidson was sitting.

Davidson was arrested and charged with Possession of MDMA. Perez was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Creel remains wanted by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies say he has outstanding felony warrants with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Creel is described as 5’05” and 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 843-719-4169 immediately.