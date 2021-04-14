Berkeley County deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect following thefts in Nexton community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a man who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dashawn Lamont Seabrook, 19, is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Deputies say Seabrook and three other individuals entered the Nexton community the morning of April 4th with the intent to break into vehicles in the area.

“Seabrook and his crew are responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins along with a motor vehicle theft during their crime spree,” deputies said.

Personal property, including firearms, were removed from several vehicles. Deputies say neither Seabrook nor any of the subjects involved appear to live in the Nexton area and “specifically targeted the community to commit the crimes,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Seabrook is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not attempt to apprehend him and call 911 immediately.

Seabrook is believed to still be in possession of a stolen silver Hyundai Kona with a Georgia license plate.