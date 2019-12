BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching two attempted murder suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating Camron Brown and Kaysan Coaxum in an attempted murder case.

CAMRON BROWN

KAYSAN COAXUM

Authorities say you should never attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If anyone has information regarding their location, you are asked to contact Detective J. Williams at 843-719-5048