Berkeley County deputies searching for man who failed to register as a sex offender

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a man who they say failed to register as a sex offender.

Robert Lavon Shaw is known to frequent the Goose Creek and Colleton County areas.

He is wanted on felony warrants for failure to register as a sex offender. “It’s his third of subsequent offense,” officials with BCSO said in a Facebook post.

Deputies describe Shaw as 5’4” and 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown/grey hair.

Anyone who knows where Shaw is located should contact Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4505.