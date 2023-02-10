BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man reported missing.

Jessie Jones was last seen in the area of Sandlapper Lane, near SC-45, Thursday night around 8 p.m.

“I was made aware of a missing elderly male last night and immediately requested assistance to have all of the necessary resources available,” the sheriff’s office stated. “I have met with the family of Mr. Jones and assured them we are doing everything in our power to locate him.”

Deputies were responding to a disabled vehicle on Sandlapper Lane before Jones walked away from the area.

Other agencies including the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Stephen Rural Vol. Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison also assisting in the search

Authorities are urging the community to contact Berkeley County dispatch at (843) 719-4505 with any information.