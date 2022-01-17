Berkeley County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered elderly woman.

According to BCSO, Eartha Middleton (83) was last seen around noon Monday.

She is believed to be traveling in a green Toyota Highlander with a South Carolina license plate, tag number 158724W.

Middleton is a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She suffers from medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and memory loss.

Anyone with information should contact BCSO at (843) 719-4505.

