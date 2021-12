MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and US Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer.

Demar Rayel Ravenell (21) is wanted for a September 27 shooting on Dingle Lane. He is also facing charges of grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on Ravenell’s whereabouts should contact BCSO at (843) 719-4505.