Berkeley County deputies searching for pair who may have stolen 86-year-old woman’s wallet

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Berkeley County are searing for a man and woman who stole a wallet from an elderly woman.

It happened the afternoon of June 27th at the Cane Bay Publix grocery store.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were caught on surveillance video following an 86-year-old woman through the shopping aisles.

Deputies say when the woman turned her back, her wallet went missing and both subject immediately left the store.

“We understand the photos are not of the best quality, but we do believe that someone who knows these individuals will be able to ID them,” BCSO said. “Pay special attention to their clothing.”

If you can identify the individuals, you are asked to contact Detective Melendez at 843-719-5042 or call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. You can remain anonymous.