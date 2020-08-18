Berkeley County deputies searching for woman in missing, deceased dog case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are searching for a woman in connection to a missing dog case.

Deputies have issued arrest warrants for 39-year-old Jenny Michelle Hutson, who is wanted for breach of trust and ill-treatment of animals.

According to information provided by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded K9 Bay Groomers on July 6th and met with a victim who said her dog, a French Bulldog, was missing from the business.

The owner was out on medical leave at the time the dog was boarded, and Hutson assumed responsibility of the business.

Deputies were able to meet with Hutson, but their preliminary investigations revealed that she lied to law enforcement several times about the dog’s whereabouts.

After following up on several leads, detectives received new information from witnesses that reported seeing the dog deceased in the back yard of the business during a hot July day.

Deputies say it was also discovered that the dog was deprived of “surviving necessities.”

Hutson is known to frequent the Windwood and Summerville areas of Berkeley County. If you know where she is, you are asked to contact Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4169.