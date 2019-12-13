Berkeley County deputies set out package decoys aimed at catching porch pirates

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You better watch out, you better not steal, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office might have something waiting on you.

The sheriff’s office spent a portion of the day placing decoy packages in different areas of the county, which are designed to help capture porch pirates in the act.

“We’re setting out decoys, we have trackers in those decoys,” said Maj. Willie Hickman with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Not only that, but they are also monitoring them – recording video and audio of the thefts.

While they want to stop package thefts, when those packages are Christmas presents, it’s even worse.

“It’s actually low. People work hard for what they want to get for their children. For somebody to just come and violate that, it is. It’s really low.”

Beginning Friday, those decoy packages are waiting for thieves.

“It’s random. We have them throughout the county and we just target the areas that we have seen the most thefts in, pretty much.”

Major Hickman says they have a message for would-be thieves.

“We try to combat that by setting up operations like this to try to combat these types of things from happening. The message is this: if you get caught, or if you try to take a package, know that you may be taking one of our decoys and we will make you Facebook famous.”

If they do capture anyone stealing packages on camera, we will show you that on counton2.com.