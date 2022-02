Berkeley County deputies: Two arrested in drug bust

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of two Goose Creek men following a months-long narcotics investigation.

According to BCSO, detectives began investigating a residence on Bayboro Circle in January. Agents executed a search warrant and found a medley of drugs, including:

160.5 grams of methamphetamine

4.9 grams of heroin

22.4 grams of fentanyl

48 dosage units of ecstasy

1.5 grams of cocaine base

4.9 grams of cocaine

4 dosage units of LSD

15.8 grams of marijuana

3.5 grams pf psilo-cybin/psilocin

4 firearms

Deputies arrested Vincent Lamont Gaillard and Charles Aaron Beaudrot.

Gaillard is facing charges of Distribution of Fentanyl, Trafficking Fentanyl (x2), Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (x 3), Possession of Cocaine for Distribution, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession of Cocaine Base for Distribution, Possession of LSD, Possession of Cocaine for Distribution, Possession of Marijuana for Distribution, Distribution of Fentanyl within ½ mile Proximity of a Park and Possession of Psilocybin/Psilocin. Beaudrot is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine for Distribution.